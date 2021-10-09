Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $918.32

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 918.32 ($12.00) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.37). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 876 ($11.44), with a volume of 177,558 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 918.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 899.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.01%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

