Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ISDR opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.92. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

