Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.68

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.68 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58.87 ($0.77), with a volume of 2785572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.58 ($0.75).

Several research firms have issued reports on CNA. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 71 ($0.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.92.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris O?Shea acquired 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders bought 95,042 shares of company stock worth $4,616,530 over the last ninety days.

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

