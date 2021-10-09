DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $204.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,143,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,897,025 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 108.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $48,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 71.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

