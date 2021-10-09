The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get The Community Financial alerts:

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The Community Financial has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $213.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

In other The Community Financial news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $76,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Community Financial (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.