InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with China-based handset manufacturer Xiaomi underscores the strength of its portfolio across several key technologies related to cellular wireless, including 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technology. Global footprint and its ability to penetrate different markets are noteworthy. It is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. However, high research and development costs strain its margins. Its policy of acquiring companies adds to integration risks. Stiff competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic might hinder its momentum to some extent.”

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterDigital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

