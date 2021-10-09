Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $163.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Garmin is benefiting from solid momentum across the Fitness and Outdoor segments owing to growing demand for advanced wearables and adventure watches. Also, benefits from Tacx buyout are tailwinds. Furthermore, well-performing Marine segment owing to robust chartplotters, remains a major positive. Solid adoption of advanced sonars is also contributing well. Additionally, strong momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs is another positive. Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Additionally, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.86.

Shares of GRMN opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.61. Garmin has a 52 week low of $97.35 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

