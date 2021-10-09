HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $452.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.18.
BIIB stock opened at $285.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.03 and a 200-day moving average of $311.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
