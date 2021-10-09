HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $452.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.18.

BIIB stock opened at $285.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.03 and a 200-day moving average of $311.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

