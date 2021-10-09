Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. DZ Bank currently has $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSREF. Commerzbank cut Swiss Re to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.67.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

