Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

YCA stock opened at GBX 328.50 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £504.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393.47 ($5.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.05.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

