JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €27.24 ($32.05) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €28.27 and a 200 day moving average of €28.94. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

