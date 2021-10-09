Warburg Research Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.17 ($97.84).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €70.15 ($82.53) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 52 week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

