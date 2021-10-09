ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI opened at €11.85 ($13.95) on Wednesday. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €11.90 ($14.00). The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.67 and a 200-day moving average of €10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.