UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Erste Group upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. UniCredit has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

