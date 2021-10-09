Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) vs. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Financial Analysis

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 17.40% 27.18% 17.48% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

This table compares Progyny and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $344.86 million 15.30 $46.46 million $0.18 327.89 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.16 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progyny.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Progyny and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Risk & Volatility

Progyny has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progyny beats Global Cord Blood on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

