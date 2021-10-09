Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$10.51

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target lifted by Fundamental Research from C$10.34 to C$10.51 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TF opened at C$9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 89.60, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.44. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$9.94.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.