Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.33. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

