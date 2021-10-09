Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.68 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $6.68 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

FL stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

