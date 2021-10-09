Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.28. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.