Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. cut Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $95.39 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.