Aryzta’s (ARZTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ARZTY stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Aryzta has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

