Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$43.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.42% from the stock’s previous close.

WTE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$13.12 and a 12-month high of C$27.85.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

