UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for UniCredit in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

UNCFF stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.38. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

