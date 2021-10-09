UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for UniCredit in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.
