Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

