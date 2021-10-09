McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Update

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 537.0 days.

OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $0.59 on Friday. McCoy Global has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.