McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Update

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 537.0 days.
OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $0.59 on Friday. McCoy Global has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.
McCoy Global Company Profile
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.