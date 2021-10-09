Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $18.12 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.