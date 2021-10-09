Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Grenke in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Grenke in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ opened at €31.24 ($36.75) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04. Grenke has a 1 year low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 1 year high of €46.00 ($54.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.