Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NGLOY. UBS Group downgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NGLOY stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

