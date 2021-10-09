Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

