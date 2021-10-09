Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $323.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

