Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

