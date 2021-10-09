Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $12.69. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 12,307 shares traded.

TRYIY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.