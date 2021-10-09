Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.31

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.31 and traded as low as $22.66. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.