Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

FLUX opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 210,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

