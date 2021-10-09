Contrasting Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Western Union has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Western Union and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $4.84 billion 1.75 $744.30 million $1.87 11.11 Emerald $127.40 million 2.63 -$633.60 million N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Western Union and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 3 2 2 0 1.86 Emerald 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $5.04, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Given The Western Union’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Emerald.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of The Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 16.10% 424.46% 8.80% Emerald -278.19% -18.53% -6.76%

Summary

The Western Union beats Emerald on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

