Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.20.
Suncor Energy stock opened at C$28.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
