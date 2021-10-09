Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.20.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$28.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

