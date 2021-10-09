Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of SKE stock opened at C$12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$798.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.87. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$16.49.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
