Ralph Lauren Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.04. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

