Osisko Mining’s (OSK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a $5.50 rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

TSE OSK opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$901.30 million and a P/E ratio of -50.20. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.33 and a 1 year high of C$4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 773,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,938. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 130,840 shares of company stock worth $350,078.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

