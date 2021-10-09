Osisko Mining’s (OSK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a $5.50 rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
TSE OSK opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$901.30 million and a P/E ratio of -50.20. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.33 and a 1 year high of C$4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
