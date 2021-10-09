Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at UBS Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.07.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.49 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.92.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

