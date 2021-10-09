Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for High Tide (TSE:HITI)

High Tide (TSE:HITI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

HITI has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins started coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

