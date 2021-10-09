Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. Lowered by Taglich Brothers (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Unique Fabricating in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

UFAB opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.64. Unique Fabricating has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unique Fabricating news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

