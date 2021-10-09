Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Newmark Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Newmark Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Newmark Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

