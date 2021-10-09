FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.69) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.46). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of ENTA opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $70.30.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

