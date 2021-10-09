Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNGR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of RNGR opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

