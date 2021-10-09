RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

RMBL opened at $37.15 on Thursday. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $556.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 26.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

