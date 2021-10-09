RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
RMBL opened at $37.15 on Thursday. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $556.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.
In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 26.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.
About RumbleON
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
