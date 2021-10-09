BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:BVC opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.13) on Thursday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.57. The company has a market capitalization of £380.53 million and a PE ratio of 26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.