Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Drops By 15.3%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,059,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,936,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS RLFTF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Relief Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

