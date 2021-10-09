SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.

SimCorp A/S stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86. SimCorp A/S has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

