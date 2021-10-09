UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,320.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on UCBJF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $111.25 on Friday. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

